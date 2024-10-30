A mostly sunny and unseasonably warm Wednesday in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will move into the area Wednesday, boosting temps into the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Trick-or-treat temperatures on Thursday evening will be in the 70s.

A cold front will move through the region on Friday, possibly bringing a few showers. Any showers that do develop will be widely scattered and will not result in much rainfall.

Cooler air will move into the region behind the front, and highs will be in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will return to the 70s early next week. The pattern continues to look dry.

We continue to track a disorganized cluster of showers and storms in the Caribbean. This area is being monitored for potential tropical cyclone development later this week.

