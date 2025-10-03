Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cool Friday as temperatures gradually warm up into the weekend

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Minor coastal flooding will remain possible.

Temperatures will gradually warm up into the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Friday, mid to upper 70s on Saturday, and the upper 70s to around 80 on Sunday.

Highs will reach the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday.

A shower or two will be possible late Tuesday, with a much better chance for showers and storms on Wednesday with a cold front.

Cooler weather returns for the end of the week.

Tropics update: an area of low pressure may form near the east coast of Florida. It will track westward and has a low chance of tropical development.

A tropical wave emerging off the west coast of Africa has a low chance of development over the next week.

The next name on the Atlantic list is Jerry.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

