Breezy with scattered showers in Virginia on Tuesday, thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Periods of heavy rain and a few storms possible early Thursday
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- The best chance for rain Tuesday will be south of Richmond, but scattered light rain showers will be possible in the river city. Wednesday will be variably cloudy and continued cool, with patchy light rain and/or drizzle.

Showers with potentially heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Skies will become partly cloudy during the day Thursday.

Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. Trick-or-treaters will have dry weather with temps in the 50s.

The weekend appears dry at this point, with mostly sunny skies Saturday and mostly cloudy skies Sunday. We will set our clocks back an hour at 2 AM Sunday as Daylight Saving Time comes to and end.

In the tropics, powerful Category 5 Hurricane Melissa is bearing down on Jamaica, and should make landfall in the western part of the island early Tuesday.

More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

