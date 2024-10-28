Mostly sunny Monday ushers in warmer temperatures this week in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday morning will be quite chilly with most areas away from the coast in the 30s.

A Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 a.m. Monday for Hanover County north, and Goochland/Powhatan west.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of Metro Richmond, the Tri-Cities southwest, and counties along the coast in eastern Virginia.

CBS 6

Here's a look at the fall colors, which have peaked in western Virginia.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Then we'll see a steady warming trend through the middle of the week.

Highs will be in the low 70s on Tuesday, the upper 70s on Wednesday, and the lows on Thursday (Halloween).

Trick-or-treat temperatures on Thursday evening will be in the 70s.

A cold front will move through the region on Friday with the possibility of a few passing showers. Cooler air will follow, with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and the low 70s next Sunday.

In the tropics, a broad area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwest Caribbean Sea during the next few days.

There will be the possibility of some tropical development later in the week.

