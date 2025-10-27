Rain, wind, and cooler temperatures return to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- We’re kicking off the workweek with a mix of clouds and a few light showers south of Richmond, but much of the area is dealing with dry skies today. Afternoon highs will be a bit warmer than Sunday, climbing into the low 60s.

Tonight, we’ll see another chilly evening, with lows in the 40s across central Virginia and upper 30s in the mountains.

The main weather system to watch is an area of low pressure spinning over the Tennessee Valley. This slow-moving storm will bring rain and wind to our region Tuesday through Thursday.

The wettest day will arrive Thursday, with a possible inch to an inch and a half of rainfall.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coolest days this week, with highs only in the upper 50s.

By Halloween, conditions improve with partly sunny skies and a high near 62.

The first weekend of November is shaping up to be quiet and pleasant as Saturday looks dry and mild, and Sunday should remain partly sunny with continued comfortable temperatures.

Remember, *next* Sunday is when we turn our clocks back an hour. At 2 a.m. on November 2nd, we will switch back to Eastern Standard Time.

Here are the sunrise/sunset times for today versus next Sunday:

In the tropics, powerful Category 5 Hurricane Melissa is moving away from the U.S. East Coast but will bring dangerous winds and heavy rain to Jamaica and Cuba over the coming days. No local impacts are expected.

