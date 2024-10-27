Cooler today, quite cold tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Much of the area is mostly clear this morning. Daybreak temps will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s across the metro. There is more cloud cover across far southern VA, where temps are in the 50s. A few spotty showers will be possible near the North Carolina border.

Today will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will range from the upper 50s northwest to the mid 60s southeast.

Tonight will be quite cold with most areas away from the coast in the 30s. Our coldest outlying areas may drop below freezing. There is a frost advisory in effect tonight through 9 a.m. Monday for the Middle Peninsula, the metro and Tri Cities, and points southwest of Richmond. Downtown Richmond and Richmond International Airport will stay closer to 40°.

A freeze warning is in effect north of the frost advisory.

(WTVR)

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Highs will warm into the lower 70s Tuesday, and the upper 70s/lower 80s Wednesday through Friday.

A cold front will pass on Friday with the slight chance of a shower or two.

Highs will be 65-70° next Saturday, and in the lower 70s Sunday.

Election Day is looking dry with temps in the mid to upper 70s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

WTVR Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

WTVR Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.