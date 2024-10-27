Fall colors have reached peak in the Virginia mountains

RICHMOND, Va. -- The leaf colors are at peak in western Virginia. Areas like Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Parkway are an autumn wonderland with bold sections of yellow, orange and red.

Despite a prolonged period of dry weather in recent months, the fall colors are vibrant. In years when we are in drought, we often see the fall colors quite muted.

Weather patterns and overall climate affect when the peak colors occur, how vibrant they are, and when the leaves drop off the trees.

In addition to the decreasing daylight and sun angles, sunny days and chilly nights help bring the colors out.

Despite some chilly weather to start this week, highs will return to around 80 by Halloween.

We should start seeing peak colors in central Virginia over the next week or so, with southeastern and eastern Virginia seeing peak in a couple of weeks.

