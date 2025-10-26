More clouds today, rain ahead this week

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be more clouds around today, with some breaks at times. An isolated sprinkle is possible, but most areas will stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A few showers are possible across southern Virginia tonight and again on Monday. Rain chances in the metro will be low. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s tonight, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s tomorrow.

A better chance of showers will occur on Tuesday, with the best chance of rain south of I-64. Highs will be 55-60.

Some showers are possible Wednesday, especially very late. Highs will be 55-60.

Rain will be most likely Wednesday night and Thursday, with over an inch of rain possible.

Drier air will move in Friday afternoon and last into next weekend.

By the way, *next* Sunday is when the clocks fall back an hour. At 2 a.m. on November 2nd, we will switch to Eastern Standard Time.

Hurricane Melissa is now a major hurricane, and could be around Category 5 at times. It is located just south of Jamaica, and will track to the west today. A turn to the northeast will occur Monday, and will make a landfall in Jamaica Monday night.

It will then track to the northeast, crossing Cuba and then the Turks and Caicos. It will continue moving northeastward, and could be near Bermuda by Thursday night.

This will be a catastrophic storm for Jamaica. In addition to Category 4 or Category 5 winds and storm surge, rainfall amounts could exceed three feet.

Rainfall could exceed two feet across parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.



