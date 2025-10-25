A dry weekend before an unsettled week ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s away from the coast. Frost/freeze alerts continue until 9 a.m. (Far northwestern areas are not under a freeze warning since freezing temperatures occurred Friday morning.)

Today will have a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight will not be as cold, with lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A storm system will pass to our south Monday into Tuesday. The bulk of the heavy rain will stay south of Virginia, but a few showers are possible, mostly well south of I-64. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60.

A second system will increase the chance of rain later Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Drier weather will return for next weekend.

Tropics: Melissa is expected to become a major hurricane as it tracks to the west-northwest over the weekend. The center will stay south of the southern Jamaica coast through Monday morning, but a turn to the north will occur Monday afternoon. This would bring the center over central Jamaica Monday night, possibly as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane. Two to three *feet* of rain is possible in Jamaica.

It is then expected to track to the northeast, crossing eastern Cuba and the southern Bahamas. It will continue tracking northeastward into the Atlantic, staying well southeast of the United States.

More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

