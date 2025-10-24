Frost and freeze conditions possible again Friday night

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be sunny and not as breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight will be a few degrees colder, with lows in the low to mid 30s for most areas away from the coast. Frost/freeze conditions will occur Saturday morning.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 60s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Two areas of low pressure will keep rain around at times Monday through Thursday of next week. There is the potential for many areas to pick up over an inch of rain. October has been a dry month, with many locations over two inches below normal.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Melissa is expected to become a major hurricane this weekend as it tracks slowly to the northwest and then north. The center will move just south of the southern Jamaica coast, and then could potentially curve to the northeast and move over Cuba. Rainfall amounts of one to two feet are possible in parts of Jamaica and Haiti.

More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

