Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Frost and freeze conditions possible again Friday night

Tom's Morning Weather
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be sunny and not as breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight will be a few degrees colder, with lows in the low to mid 30s for most areas away from the coast. Frost/freeze conditions will occur Saturday morning.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 60s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Two areas of low pressure will keep rain around at times Monday through Thursday of next week. There is the potential for many areas to pick up over an inch of rain. October has been a dry month, with many locations over two inches below normal.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Melissa is expected to become a major hurricane this weekend as it tracks slowly to the northwest and then north. The center will move just south of the southern Jamaica coast, and then could potentially curve to the northeast and move over Cuba. Rainfall amounts of one to two feet are possible in parts of Jamaica and Haiti.

More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone