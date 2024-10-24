RICHMOND, Va. — A cold front will move through the area early Thursday, bringing breezy and cooler conditions. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Sunny and seasonally warm weather is expected on Friday, with highs around 70°.

Another cold front will arrive early Saturday, bringing a few sprinkles to the area followed by cooler air. Dry and cool weather is expected Sunday and Monday.

A warm-up is expected next week as a ridge develops over the eastern U.S. Highs will return to the 70s by midweek.

There are currently no tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. Details on future storms can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

