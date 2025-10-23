Thursday will be sunny and breezy as pattern of cool days and chilly nights continues

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be sunny and a little breezy. The increased risk for fire danger will continue. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will fall into the mod and upper 30s.

Dry weather continues through the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s, with lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Frost will be possible Friday and Saturday mornings, with the highest chance north and west of Richmond. Some of our coldest outlying areas may dip to around freezing.

Some showers will be possible at times the first half of next week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Melissa is located southeast of Jamaica. It is expected to become a hurricane and barely move to the northwest over the next few days. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Jamaica and Haiti. More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

If you see something wispy-looking in the skies, it is the Comet Lemmon. It has been visible to the naked eye, but further detail can be seen with binoculars or a telescope.

