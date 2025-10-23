Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Thursday will be sunny and breezy as pattern of cool days and chilly nights continues

Temperatures will be below normal
Tom's Morning Weather
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be sunny and a little breezy. The increased risk for fire danger will continue. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will fall into the mod and upper 30s.

Dry weather continues through the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s, with lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Frost will be possible Friday and Saturday mornings, with the highest chance north and west of Richmond. Some of our coldest outlying areas may dip to around freezing.

Some showers will be possible at times the first half of next week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Melissa is located southeast of Jamaica. It is expected to become a hurricane and barely move to the northwest over the next few days. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Jamaica and Haiti. More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

If you see something wispy-looking in the skies, it is the Comet Lemmon. It has been visible to the naked eye, but further detail can be seen with binoculars or a telescope.

Comet viewing.png

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg
CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.
CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone