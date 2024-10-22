Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warm in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. - Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warm, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. A cold front will move through the area early Thursday bringing breezy and cooler conditions to the area Thursday. Sunny and seasonally warm weather is expected on Friday.

Temperatures should jump back into the low 70s Saturday before another cold front brings cooler weather to the area Sunday and Monday. A few showers will be possible across the western half of Virginia on Saturday, but all other areas will remain dry over the next week.

Tropical Storm Oscar is currently over eastern Cuba and will accelerate northeastward toward Bermuda over the next few days. Very little change in strength is expected.

More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.