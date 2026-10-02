Hot Friday, much cooler this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be a hot day with sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s away from the coast. A thunderstorm is possible in northern and northwestern Virginia late in the day.

A cold front will move through the region early Saturday with some showers, with the best chance of rain north of Richmond. It will be much cooler. Highs will be 65-70° in the metro, but will range from around 60° northwest to some mid 70s near the North Carolina border.

The front will get hung up to our south on Sunday, and as an area of low pressure moves along it, we will see occasional rain during the day. Over one inch of rain will be possible. Highs will be in the 60s.

Highs will be in the lower 70s Monday, with lows Monday night in the 40s to around 50°.

It will be cooler Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the low to mid 40s, with 30s in outlying areas.

In this week's drought monitor, areas of severe and extreme drought remained unchanged. However, there was a bit of improvement for some moderate drought and very dry locations. Almost 40% of the state is now near normal.

(WTVR)

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

WTVR