Cool today, chilly again tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase across the region the rest of today. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight will be a bit chilly again with lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Temperatures will gradually warm up into the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Friday, mid to upper 70s on Saturday, and the upper 70s to around 80 on Sunday.

Highs will reach the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday.

A shower or two will be possible late Tuesday, with a much better chance for showers and storms on Wednesday.

