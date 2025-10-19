Warmer today, some evening rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a warmer morning with temperatures in the 50s.

Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds during the day. It will be breezy and warmer with highs 75-80° in many locations. Winds will gust over 25 mph.

An approaching cold front will bring the chance of a few showers before sunset, mostly west of I-95. Rain chances will increase this evening, with a high chance of rain across the metro between 9 p.m. and midnight. Some rumbles of thunder are possible, and a few stronger wind gusts will may occur. Rain will exit eastern Virginia by around 2-3 a.m.

Monday will be sunny, cooler and a little breezy. Highs will be 65-70°.

Lows Monday night will range from the mid 30s northwest to the mid 40s southeast.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will pass Tuesday night, but any chance of rain will likely be low and confined to northern Virginia.

The rest of the week will be cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

As of now, next Saturday is looking dry, with some showers possible on Sunday.

In the tropics, a tropical wave approaching the Windward Islands has a moderate chance for some development as it heads into the Caribbean Sea by the early part of the coming week. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Melissa.

If you see something wispy-looking in the skies the next few days, it is the Comet Lemmon. It has been visible to the naked eye, but further detail can be seen with binoculars or a telescope.

