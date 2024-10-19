Warmer with lots of sun this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. Some patchy frost will occur through sunrise.

Skies will be sunny today. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight will be clear with lows ranging from the mid 30s northwest to the mid 40s east. Some fog is possible southeast of Richmond.

Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Skies will be clear to mostly clear much of the week ahead. Highs will reach 75-80 the first half of the week. A cold front passing Wednesday night into Thursday will cool temperatures off a bit at the end of the week.

There is little to no chance of rain through the next 10 days.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Nadine formed this morning near the Yucatan Peninsula. It will track westward across land and dissipate. More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

A tropical wave is located just north of the Dominican Republic. It shows low signs of development as it tracks westward towards Cuba and the southern Bahamas.

