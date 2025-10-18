A warmer weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some clouds this morning will yield to a mostly sunny day. It will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s away from the coast.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday will start sunny, but some clouds will increase from the west later in the afternoon. It will be breezy and warm with gusts over 25 mph, and highs 75-80°.

An approaching cold front will bring a chance of showers well west of I-95 by around 6 p.m. Rain chances will increase in the metro after sunset, with our best chance of rain from around 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday night. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, and there is the potential for a few strong gusts.

Monday will be sunny, breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°. Lows Monday night will range from the mid 30s northwest to the mid 40s southeast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A cold front will pass Tuesday evening and Tuesday night, but the chance of rain is very low.

Highs the rest of the week will be mainly in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s, but some 30s will occur in outlying areas Friday morning.

If you see something wispy-looking in the skies the next few days, it is the Comet Lemmon. It has been visible to the naked eye, but further detail can be seen with binoculars or a telescope.

