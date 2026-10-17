A soggy start to Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be periods of steady rain the first half of today. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s as the morning wears on. Winds will gust over 30 mph in spots.

Rain will turn more scattered around noon in the metro, with clouds decreasing from the northwest during the afternoon. Gusty winds will continue. Temperatures will bump back up into the mid 50s.

Skies will turn clear overnight, and it will be cold Sunday morning. Lows away from the coast will range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s. Some colder outlying areas may dip into the lower 30s. Areas of frost are possible, but wind speeds may stay near or above 10 mph, minimizing the threat for widespread frost. There are some frost/freeze alerts in effect for far northwestern Virginia, outside of our viewing area.

Sunday will be sunny and a little breezy with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows Sunday night will range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s with some frost possible.

An area of low pressure off the Mid Atlantic coast looks like it will stay just far enough offshore to keep most areas dry this week. One exception may be areas near Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

The proximity of the low to our region will keep breezy conditions near the coast. There is the potential for coastal flooding across southeastern Virginia beginning Sunday, and a coastal flood watch is in effect.

Highs for the week ahead will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 40s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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