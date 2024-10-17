Frost Advisory in effect for parts of Virginia

Watch Now
A Frost Advisory is in effect for roughly the western half of Virginia from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday. Highs will reach the low 60s Thursday under mostly sunny skies.
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Frost Advisory is in effect for roughly the western half of Virginia from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday. Highs will reach the low 60s on Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

A warm-up will begin Friday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s Saturday and Sunday with continued sunshine.

Dry and warm weather will continue through at least the first half of next week.

In the tropics, we continue to watch an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic that has a medium chance of tropical cyclone development. Another disturbance over the western Caribbean has a low chance of development over the next few days.

