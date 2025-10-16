Sunny, breezy and cooler

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front has moved through the area, and today will be a bit cooler than Wednesday.

Skies will be sunny with highs 65-70 in most locations. Winds will gust over 20 mph.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s away from the coast, but some readings of 33-36 are possible in our coldest outlying areas. Some patchy frost is possible for areas west of I-95.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

The weekend will be warmer and mainly dry. Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will have sunshine with clouds increasing later in the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some showers are possible after sunset, mostly west of I-95. There will be a better chance of showers in the late evening and overnight.

Monday will turn mostly sunny. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Another chance of rain will arrive for Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.

