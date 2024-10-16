Morning lows in the 30s this week as cool weather continues on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be partly cloudy, breezy, and continued cool, with a high only near 60°. Patchy frost will be possible tonight.

Dry weather is expected Thursday through next weekend. Morning lows will be in the 30s with frost possible tonight and Friday morning. Daytime highs will be in the low 60s on Thursday, and the upper 60s on Friday.

Temperatures will moderate this weekend, with highs in the low and mid-70s.

In the tropics, we continue to watch an area of low pressure in the central Atlantic. The vast majority of tropical models bring this disturbance to tropical storm strength by the end of the work week near the Leeward Islands. The next name is Nadine. Another disturbance over the western Caribbean has a low chance of development over the next few days.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.