Much cooler in Virginia over the next few days

A few sprinkles possible Tuesday and Wednesday
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will become mostly cloudy and cool, with highs only in the low 60s Tuesday and the chance for a few sprinkles or very light showers. A few sprinkles will be possible again Wednesday.

Dry weather is expected Thursday through next weekend. Morning lows will be in the 30s with frost possible Thursday and Friday mornings. Daytime highs will be near 60 on Wednesday, the low 60s on Thursday, and the upper 60s on Friday.

Temperatures will moderate next weekend, with highs in the low and mid-70s.

In the tropics, we continue to watch an area of low pressure a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. The vast majority of tropical models bring this disturbance to tropical storm strength by the end of the work week near Leeward Islands. The next name is Nadine.

