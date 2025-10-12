Coastal low brings gusty winds and rain through Sunday; sunshine returns next week

RICHMOND, Va. — Showers will continue off and on through the day, mixed with some dry breaks, but skies will stay cloudy and breezy statewide.

The highest rain totals, stronger winds, and a risk of coastal flooding will be found near the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic shore. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for areas adjacent to Chesapeake Bay, as well as rivers leading into the Bay (Rappahannock, James and York). Moderate to major flooding is possible during times of high tide, specifically on Sunday.

This unsettled weather is tied to an area of low pressure sitting off the Carolina coast, pivoting showers inland through Sunday. Conditions will gradually improve into Monday, but it will remain breezy with scattered showers before clearing in the evening.

By Tuesday, sunshine returns and a stretch of pleasant fall weather begins, lasting through the rest of the workweek. Expect drier days, lighter winds and seasonal highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Today’s high will be in the mid-60s, dropping to the 50s tonight. Monday’s high stays in the 60s and Tuesday morning will start off cool in the 50s before warming under sunny skies.

In the tropics, we're tracking another tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic that has the possibility of some development during the coming week.

