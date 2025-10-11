Coastal storm brings wind and rain to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Saturday features cloudy skies with just a few isolated showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs near 70.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild, with lows holding in the low 60s as areas of rain move in. Gusty northeast winds will develop, reaching around 20 mph.

A strengthening coastal low off the Florida and Georgia shoreline will lift toward the Mid-Atlantic overnight, bringing widespread showers and periods of heavy rain, mainly after sunset and into Sunday.

The greatest rainfall amounts — 1 to 2 inches — are expected along and east of I-95, especially near the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic coast. West of I-95, totals will be lighter.

Sunday will be cool and windy, with highs in the 60s and scattered showers throughout the day. Some breaks in the rain are possible, but showers could linger until evening.

A few showers may persist into early Monday before conditions improve. The rest of the week looks dry, seasonal, and sunnier.

Tropical Storm Jerry continues to weaken as it moves north toward Bermuda, with minimal impact expected on the island.

