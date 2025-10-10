Coastal storm expected to bring some weekend rain to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and continued mild, with highs in the upper 60s. Skies will become cloudy tonight with a low in the low to mid 50s (not quite as chilly).

A coastal storm is expected to develop Friday afternoon, bringing a few showers to Virginia later Saturday. The best chance for rain this weekend will be on Sunday, and in areas along and east of I-95.

A few lingering showers will be possible on Monday. The rest of next week will be dry and seasonal.

Jerry remains a tropical storm just northeast of the Leeward Islands. The storm is expected to become a hurricane in the next day or two as it curves northward. Jerry is still expected to pass a little east of Bermuda, remaining over the open waters of the Atlantic.More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

