Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Coastal storm expected to bring some weekend rain to Richmond

Coastal storm expected to bring some weekend rain to Richmond
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and continued mild, with highs in the upper 60s. Skies will become cloudy tonight with a low in the low to mid 50s (not quite as chilly).

A coastal storm is expected to develop Friday afternoon, bringing a few showers to Virginia later Saturday. The best chance for rain this weekend will be on Sunday, and in areas along and east of I-95.

A few lingering showers will be possible on Monday. The rest of next week will be dry and seasonal.

Jerry remains a tropical storm just northeast of the Leeward Islands. The storm is expected to become a hurricane in the next day or two as it curves northward. Jerry is still expected to pass a little east of Bermuda, remaining over the open waters of the Atlantic.More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone