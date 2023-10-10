Tuesday will feature dry and seasonal weather

RICHMOND, Va. - Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonal, with highs in the low 70s. Wednesday will be a similar day with a few more clouds, a cool morning and mild afternoon.

We'll have a brief warm-up Thursday and Friday ahead of our next storm system. Both days will feature highs in the upper 70s to near 80 under variably cloudy skies.

A strong storm system will bring rain to the area Saturday. The timing will likely change some, but it appears as though most of the rain will fall Saturday into Saturday night.

In the tropics, we're watching a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic that has a good chance to become a tropical depression by the middle of the week. The next name on the Atlantic list is Sean. There is a very small area in the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico with a very low chance for strengthening.

