Sunny and hot in Virginia Thursday and Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- An upper-level ridge will shift eastward over Virginia Thursday and Friday, resulting in highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny both days.

The ridge will flatten this weekend, allowing a slow-moving cold front to pass through the Mid-Atlantic. The front should move through Richmond Friday night.

Showers will be possible behind the front Saturday, with rain likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. The rain will taper Sunday night, with many areas receiving 1 to 2 inches of total rainfall.

Tranquil weather is expected to resume early next week with cool nights and mild afternoons.

Hanna weakened to a post-tropical low over the north-central Atlantic today, and there are no other disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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