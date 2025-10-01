Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunshine returns to Richmond. October begins with temps in the 70s

Sunshine returns to Richmond. October begins with temps in the 70s
RICHMOND, Va. — We start October on a bright note: sunshine returns by Wednesday afternoon and highs will climb into the mid 70s. That means a beautiful fall day to kick off the new month!

And don’t forget to look around—early October is when our fall colors really start popping across Central Virginia. You’ll see more reds, oranges, and yellows filling the trees each day as the week goes on, making it a great time for a scenic walk or drive.

Looking ahead, the rest of the week and weekend will stay dry. Thursday is our coolest day, with highs topping out near 70 degrees.

By Friday and Saturday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a steady warm-up as we head through the weekend.

Our next best chance for rain won’t arrive until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, when highs could push into the upper 70s or even near 80.

Out in the tropics, Hurricane Humberto continues to weaken and move away from the US coastline. Hurricane Imelda is also no threat here—it’s tracking away from the States, but Bermuda will want to keep an eye out. Check the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker for the latest updates on those storms.

