Flash Flood Warning Tri-Cities area through 8am

Areas of rain will be possible through midday today. Skies will be cloudy with showers and drizzle otherwise. Highs will range from the mid/upper 60s in northwestern VA, to the low and mid 70s elsewhere.

A cold front will move through the region on Wednesday, with a passing shower possible.

It will be mainly dry and a bit less humid the second half of the week. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80, with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Kirk has formed in the eastern Atlantic. It is expected to become a major hurricane, but will track northwestward into the central Atlantic, and will stay east of Bermuda.

Another tropical wave off the west coast of Africa shows a high sign of development.

A broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean is expected to track into the Gulf of Mexico, potentially developing into a tropical depression by mid-week.

The next names on the Atlantic list are Leslie and Milton.

