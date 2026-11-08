Staying sunny into mid-week

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be a few clouds south of Richmond this morning, otherwise it will be a mainly sunny day. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight will be clear with lows from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

Skies will stay mainly sunny into mid-week. Highs will be in the mid/upper 60s Monday, and the upper 60s/lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs Thursday will be in the mid 60s, but it will turn colder for the end of the week.

A cold front will bring the chance of some showers later Thursday into early Friday.

Next weekend will be dry with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows Sunday morning may dip to near or below freezing away from the coast.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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