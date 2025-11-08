Warm weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will clear this morning, with lots of sunshine for much of today. Some clouds will increase at times this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s away from the coast.

A few showers are possible tonight into Sunday morning. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A good portion of Sunday will be dry. There will be the chance of a few showers in the morning, followed by clouds breaking for some sun. A few isolated showers are possible late in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible Sunday evening and early Sunday night.

Monday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A disturbance will pass through the area Monday night. There could be a few raindrops or snowflakes, but the air will be pretty dry, and the chance of precipitation is very low. It will be cold with lows 25-30. A hard freeze is likely in outlying areas.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows Tuesday night will be in the low to mid 30s.

The rest of the week is looking dry. Temperatures will shoot back up into the 60s Wednesday. A cold front could shave a few degrees off the highs later in the week.

Extended computer models are indicating a warm-up next weekend, with highs in the 60s to around 70.

