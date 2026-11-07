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A dry and seasonably cool weekend

Cool days, chilly nights
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RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some areas of fog across southern Virginia this morning.

Skies will turn mostly sunny today. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Tonight will be colder with lows from the mid 30s to the lower 40s away from the coast.

Skies will be mainly sunny Sunday into mid-week.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Sunday, the mid to upper 60s Tuesday, and around 70° Wednesday.

Overnight lows will mainly be in the mid 30s to lower 40s, but some colder outlying areas could dip to the lower 30s Tuesday morning.

A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers on Thursday.

After highs in the mid to upper 60s on Thursday, highs will stay in the 50s on Friday.

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