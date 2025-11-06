Thursday will be sunny and cooler in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be sunny, cooler, and not as windy with highs in the lower 60s. Lows Thursday night will range from the lower 30s to around 40.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will bring the chance of showers Friday night into around daybreak Saturday, mostly north of I-64. It will be mostly sunny Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will be variably cloudy with the chance of showers, especially towards evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A strong cold front will arrive Sunday night, bringing our coldest air mass of the season into the Commonwealth Monday into Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s to lower 50s, with overnight lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Our first official freeze of the season in Richmond is likely Tuesday morning.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.