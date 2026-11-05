Warm today, a few showers possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few scattered showers or sprinkles will be around this morning. Some fog is possible, mostly across southern Virginia.

It will be warmer and humid today with highs 75-80°. Clouds will break for some sun at times. A few passing showers are possible again this afternoon.

Rain chances will pick up tonight into Friday morning, and some thunderstorms will be possible. Overnight temps will stay in the 60s.

Friday morning will be wet with thunderstorms. Rain will decrease by around midday, with some scattered showers/storms possible again mid-afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s.

The weekend will mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be in the 30s to lower 40s Saturday night.

Dry weather is expected through mid-week. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s Monday, with lows in the 30s Tuesday morning. Frost/freeze conditions will be possible away from the coast.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70° Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler air is expected at the end of the week.

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