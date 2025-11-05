Wednesday will be windy and warm in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday will be a windy and warm day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Southwest winds will be sustained in the range of 15 to 25 mph between 11 AM and 5 PM, with gusts over 30 mph at times. The windy and dry conditions will result in enhanced fire danger for several hours Wednesday.

A cold front will move through Virginia late Wednesday night, keeping highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday. Both days will be dry, with full sunshine Thursday and increasing clouds Friday afternoon.

An upper-level disturbance will bring a chance for patchy light rain early Saturday. Another stronger trough and cold front will bring a chance for a few showers Sunday. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

A strong cold front will arrive Sunday night, bringing our coldest air mass of the season into the Commonwealth Monday into Tuesday.

