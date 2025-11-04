Perfect Election Day weather in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Highs will be in the mid 60s Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with a low near 40. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm, but windy. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times.

A cold front will bring cooler air back into the area for Thursday and Friday (with highs in the 60s again).

Another front coming through Friday night may bring some showers, which would likely depart the area Saturday morning.

Highs will be in the 60s (near 70 Saturday), with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

