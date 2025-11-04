Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Perfect Election Day weather in Virginia

Next chance of rain doesn't arrive until this weekend
Tom's Morning Weather
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Highs will be in the mid 60s Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with a low near 40. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm, but windy. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times.

A cold front will bring cooler air back into the area for Thursday and Friday (with highs in the 60s again).

Another front coming through Friday night may bring some showers, which would likely depart the area Saturday morning.

Highs will be in the 60s (near 70 Saturday), with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone