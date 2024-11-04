Watch Now
Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s this week in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will bring more sunshine, but with increased clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

Warm weather returns for the midweek period, with highs in the upper 70s on Tuesday, the low 80s on Wednesday, and the upper 70s on Thursday.

A cold front moving through on Thursday may bring a few passing showers.

Temperatures will remain a bit above average going into next weekend, with highs in the upper 60s. At this time, there may be a possibility of some rain by later Sunday.

In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Patty remains in the northeastern Atlantic and will affect the Azores. The system in the Caribbean has become Potential Tropical Cyclone #18. It will likely become Tropical Storm and even Hurricane Rafael over the next few days. The Gulf Coast will need to watch this storm closely during the coming week. Meanwhile, an area of disorganized showers and storms is just north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. This area has a very low chance for development. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

