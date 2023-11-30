Watch Now
Warming up into the weekend

Highs will warm into the 60s for the weekend
Posted at 10:58 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 10:58:22-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sun will mix with high clouds today. Highs will be in the mid 50s to around 60.

Tonight won't be as cold, with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Friday will have increasing clouds and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Some showers will develop during the day.

Saturday morning will be dry with mostly cloudy skies for the Christmas Parade. Temps will warm from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. There will be the chance of scattered showers later in the day. Highs will be in the 60s.

On Sunday, a few showers are possible around daybreak, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Another wave of showers will develop by late afternoon and last into Sunday night. Highs will be in the 60s.

Monday will have variable cloudiness and the slight chance of a shower. Highs will be 55-60.

It turn cooler mid-week with highs around 50.

