Morning rain gives way to sunny afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. — The rain will end during the morning and clouds will decrease from west to east by midday. The afternoon should be rather nice, with plenty of sunshine and highs mostly in the mid 60s.

Dry weather will continue through the coming week. Highs will be in the mid 60s Tuesday, warming to the low 70s on Wednesday. Then a cold front will bring a little cooler air back for Thursday and Friday (with highs in the 60s again).

Another front coming through Friday night may bring some showers, which would likely depart the area Saturday morning. Next weekend should see highs in the 60s (near 70 Saturday), with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

