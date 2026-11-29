RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a mix of clouds and sun today. It will be less breezy with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front will bring a chance of showers during mid to late evening hours, with a few hours of steady and heavy rainfall between midnight and 5 a.m. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall totals will be at least 1/4 to 1/2 inch, but some localized totals near one inch could occur. Temperatures will stay in the lower 50s overnight.

Rain will exit around daybreak Monday, followed by mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds will increase with gusts over 30 mph possible. Highs will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Lows Monday night will be in the low to mid 30s, with some isolated upper 20s possible northwest of Richmond.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows Tuesday night will be the coldest of the week, ranging from the mid 20s northwest to the mid 30s near the coast. Many inland locations will be near or below freezing.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s on Wednesday, and the mid 60s on Thursday.

Another cold front will bring a chance of rain later Friday into Friday night. As of now, it looks like the rain will exit around daybreak Saturday. Highs next weekend will be in the upper 60s to around 70° Saturday, and in the 50s Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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