CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in Chesterfield Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Chesterfield Police said the crash happened around 5:52 p.m. in the 12700 block of Rivers Bend Boulevard.

Officers said the initial investigation found the man had parked along the road and gotten out of his vehicle. While he was standing nearby, another vehicle hit him and drove away.

Officers found the man in the road and provided emergency aid, according to police. He died at the scene.

Police have not released the man's name while they work to notify his family.

The southbound lanes of Rivers Bend Boulevard were closed Saturday evening as police investigated.

No information about the vehicle or driver involved was available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit a tip through the P3 app.

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