Much colder air on its way to Richmond

Highs will be around 50 Thursday, and in the 40s Friday
Tom's Morning Weather
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front has passed, and much colder air will move in over the next 48 hours.

Winds will decrease tonight under clear skies. Lows will be in the 30s to around 40.

Thanksgiving will have morning sunshine with increasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Here's a look at regional travel weather. Some clouds will be around at times, but it will be dry. It will be cold in the mountains and in West Virginia.

Thursday night will be cold, with lows in the 20s to around 30 for most areas away from the immediate coast.

It will be even colder on Friday with highs in the low to mid 40s, but strong winds will produce wind chills in the 20s to mid 30s.

Lows Friday night will be in the teens to mid 20s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Clouds will increase Sunday, and some showers are possible by late in the day. Highs will be around 50.

A shower or two is possible Monday, with a better chance of some rain on Tuesday.

