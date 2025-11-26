Brief warm-up Wednesday but very cold air arrives for Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be warm yet breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

The cold front will pass, ushering in sharply colder weather for the second half of the week.

Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny, breezy and quite chilly with highs only around 50 degrees.

Thursday night will be cold, with lows in the 20s to around 30 for most areas away from the immediate coast.

The coldest day arrives on Friday with highs in the mid 40s, but strong winds will mean wind chills in the low to mid 30s. Sunshine will prevail through Saturday with the winds diminishing.

Rain chances return to the area Monday and Tuesday of next week.

