Warm on Monday in Virginia, but the weather will deteriorate quickly before Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures will warm quickly Monday after the cool start, with highs in the 60s under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will pass Tuesday morning with a couple of showers early, followed by sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. Rain chances will be fairly small with that front.

Wednesday will be dry and cooler with highs in the 50s.

Travel weather throughout the region is looking good for Thanksgiving Eve, but the weather will deteriorate quickly Wednesday night with a storm moving in from the Tennessee Valley.

That system will spread rain into the area overnight into Thursday morning, but it should end during the afternoon, and we may even see a bit of clearing later in the afternoon. We will likely see at least 1/4" of rainfall, with the potential for over 1/2" or more. Winds will ramp up by Thanksgiving evening as the storm churns to our northeast.

There could be a few more showers accompanied by gusty winds Thursday night through early Friday morning, with some very cold air arriving Friday through the start of next weekend. Highs Friday, even with a return of sun, will only reach around 50, and by Saturday highs will be in the low to mid 40s, with widespread 20s Friday night into the weekend for nighttime lows.

