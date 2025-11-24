Rain on the way to Virginia this Thanksgiving week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mild sunshine for Monday with a high in the lower 60s. Clouds will increase tonight.

Tuesday will be cloudy, with some light rain developing from west to east during the afternoon and early evening. Showers and even a couple of thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday night as a cold front approaches. Rain probabilities Tuesday will start out low, but increase to 70% and higher by Tuesday night.

Wednesday will have a chance of some showers or even an isolated thunderstorm, mostly in the morning. Best chances for continued showers during the rest of the daytime hours on Wednesday will be over southeast Virginia, south into North Carolina. Highs will range from the mid-60s to the lower 70s.

The cold front will pass, ushering in sharply colder weather for the second half of the week.

Thanksgiving will be mostly sunny, breezy and quite chilly with highs only around 50. Depending on the winds, there could also be some windchill at times during the afternoon, making it feel colder. Thursday night will be cold, with lows in the 20s to around 30 for most areas away from the immediate coast.

Highs will be in the 40s Friday and Saturday under sunny skies.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.