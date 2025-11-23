A mild and sunny Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of fog around the next few hours. Locally dense fog will occur, with visibility under one-half mile at times.

Skies will be mainly sunny today. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front will pass by late today. It will bring cooler air, but no rain.

Tonight will be clear with lows in the 30s.

Monday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Lows Monday night will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers are possible by mid-afternoon, especially west of I-95. Rain chances will increase near and beyond sunset. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

There will be some rain around Tuesday night.

Wednesday will have a chance of some showers, mostly in the morning. Highs will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

The cold front will pass, ushering in cooler/colder weather for the second half of the week.

Thanksgiving will be partly to mostly sunny with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. Thursday night will be quite cold, with lows in the 20s to around 30 for most areas away from the immediate coast.

Highs will be in the 40s Friday and Saturday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.