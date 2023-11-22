Early fog and mist, then mostly cloudy; here's when skies will clear out

RICHMOND, Va. -- The main area of rain will continue to slide to the southeast this morning leaving us with mostly cloudy skies through much of the day. Dense fog has developed north and west of Richmond. Early temperatures in the mid 50s will fall a bit then climb back up to near 60 by this afternoon. A low shower chance will remain into the early afternoon.

Skies will clear out tonight and we will fall to around 40 degrees by Thanksgiving morning.

Thanksgiving will sunny with highs 55-60.

Mainly dry weather is expected Friday through early next week. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

