Some clouds today, rain arrives tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a cold morning with lows in the 30s to around 40. Frost will occur in some areas, and a frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for central Virginia.

Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Today's sunset is 5:10 p.m. EST.

A system to our south will spread some rain up from North Carolina later this evening. Rain will increase overnight, with the highest rain chances southeast of Richmond. Lows will be 45-50.

There will be some showers Monday morning, mostly early. Clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60s southeast to the upper 60s northwest.

Highs will be in the mid 60s Tuesday, but the lower 70s on Wednesday.

A cold front will pass Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures will warm a bit Friday into Saturday, but another cold front will bring cooler weather for Sunday.

Highs may dip into the 50s early next week.

