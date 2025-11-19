Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Showers exit Central Virginia as mostly sunny skies return Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers will move out before sunrise, giving way to mostly sunny skies with a high in the lower 60s.

Clouds will return tonight with a low in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a low chance for few sprinkles. A better chance for rain will arrive late Friday into early Saturday.

The timing of the rain ending Saturday is still in question, but it appears as though it will end by mid-morning.

Dry and seasonal weather is likely early next week.

